Man United pulled out of Ben White move over inflated price tag

Arsenal are fully expected to announce the Brighton defender Ben White as their third signing of the season very shortly, and he will certainly be the most expensive, with reports that the Gunners are going to be splashing out more than 50million to sign him from the Seagulls.
It has been discussed many times on JustArsenal as to whether the Gunners should be laying out such a large part of their transfer budget on yet another defender, but it would appear that their willingness to pay such a large amount has deterred other big clubs, like Man United, from continuing their interest in the talented but not yet completely proven 23-year-old.
The ex-Man United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes that United were keen but realised that they could get the much more experienced superstar Raphael Varane from Real Madrid for a similar price.
“I think Ben White’s got incredible potential, he’s shown that on loan at Leeds and with Brighton last season,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “But I think the price tag may have put a lot of clubs off.
“He’s maybe not the most proven player in the Premier League just yet, though in fairness I think it’s a good move for him to go to Arsenal. Having paid that much for him I think they’ll build their defence around him and it’s an opportunity for him to start every game, and really prove himself at a big club.
“Arsenal are struggling at the minute and looking to get back towards the top of the league, so I think it’s a good move for all sides. If you look at the price tag and United can get hold of Varane for a similar price, I think it makes sense to go for a proven player, a World Cup winner, who can hit the ground running.
“So I’m not that surprised United didn’t go in for Ben White at that price, but I do think he’s got brilliant potential and it could be a good move for Arsenal.”
It is obvious that Mikel Arteta thinks that Ben White is an integral part of his new young team that he is currently building and is hoping he is going to grow into a being a superstar in his own right.
But many others are thinking it is a big risk at the price….
But signed sancho for 73 million 😂
Exactly what I was thinking. No problem paying 50m for White if structured correctly. 10m x yrs? Need to keep some back to waste on a twice relegated keeper
Nonesense
They signed Maquire 80
Pogba 89
Wan-Bissaka 50
Sancho 73
Are they saying Wan-Bissaka is better?
Nonsense
Am at a loss what Edu is doing
He should sell
1. Elneny-below stabdard
2. Laca-bought for 52m at 182k wages delivered on 65 goals, not good.
3. Eddie-Given chances but still poor
4. Kolasinac-very poor, caused us many defeats
5. Bellerin-Has served his purpose
6. Cedric-Can’t understand why we bought him-poor Kia Joorabchan purchase
7. Leno-Can’t win us anything, should’ve rather kept Martinez
8. Willian-sell another poor Kia purchase
9. AMN-If he insist on playing in the midfield
10. Runarson-poor judgement by GK coach
Total clean up of misfits
And who will buy them? You?
If only , in the REAL world, where you obviously do not live, selling dud players was as simple as you seem to think! They are not cornflakes, please remember!
NOT THAT LACA NOR LENO ARE DUDS, THAT IS JUST YOUR OPINION!
Lacazette is one the best support strikers in the league, but for his age and contract situation, we shouldn’t even contemplate selling as he is a big game player and works hard for the team when without the ball. Tammy coming in for him is a total downgrade and smacks of lack of ambition on the strikers front and for the amount being brandished? It’s a no no for me. If you’re not good enough for chelsea with their dud strikers like Werner why the interest by arsenal?
Leno as well had been one of the top five keepers in the EPL, but for the bit loss of form after his Injury. All the talk about Martinez should be in the past, he didn’t want to stay except he was guaranteed the number 1 spot even before the season started. No coach would do that when you have a very good number 1 who was coming back from injury. Martinez should have waited one more season to convince the manager he was better than a fit Leno. His going to Villa didn’t put them above arsenal on the league table and I don’t have the records that he conceded lesser goals than Leno. Martinez belongs to Villa now, and Leno is our Keeper, let’s support our own to get back his confidence and get better until we are able to get someone better, and from all the names been linked to us, I’ve not seen any that is clearly better than Bernard Leno.
CoyG
Do you not think we’ve been trying to sell some of these players ? This isn’t Championship Football on a computer you know, you actually have to have a club who wants them.
@Havyn
Guess you haven’t been watching Bissaka play… He has proven himself to be worth it. And then some…
Just another example of the medias anti Arsenal bias.
We pull the plug on our interest in Buendia because we didn’t want to pay what Villa did and get headlines like “Villa beat Arsenal to sign Buendia”.
We beat off interest from Liverpool, Chelski and Utd for White and its because we paid too much lol
🙄🙄 That’s 10 players!!! Who will replace them? Or do we buy 10players to replace them?
What if the ones we have gets injured?
Things are not done that way!!
“Arsenal beat Man Utd to sign transfer target”
Looking forward to seeing this get over-the-line and then see a good midfielder added as well.