Manchester United are in for Corentin Tolisso.

Arsenal reportedly face competition for the potential transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

The Express claim Man Utd are now in for the France international as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, with Bayern increasingly minded to let him go despite blocking his exit on loan back in January.

This could be good news for Arsenal, who have previously been linked with Tolisso by Calciomercato, but it doesn’t bode too well for us if United are stepping up their interest in him.

With the current coronavirus crisis, it’s easy to imagine our finances might be hit harder than United’s, while the Red Devils are also ahead of us in the running for a top four spot if the Premier League resumes this summer.

Arsenal badly need a quality signing like this in midfield after below-par campaigns from the likes of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira, but perhaps Tolisso now doesn’t look the most realistic option for us.