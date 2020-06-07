Man United set to beat Arsenal as talks begin to sign wonderkid

Manchester United have opened talks over a move to sign Thiago Almada this summer, SunSport revealed.

The 19 year-old is claimed to have been close to a move to Manchester City last summer, only for his club Velez Sarsfield to fail to agree on a price with the Citizens.

A number of clubs have been keeping tabs on the youngster this term, where he has notched up five goals and two assists so far this season.

Manchester United are now in talks to sign the young star, who has been labelled the ‘new Lionel Messi’, with a view to triggering his reported £19 Million release clause.

Arsenal had been linked with their own move to sign Almada, but now look set to miss out with the Red Devils ahead of the game.

Fichajes in Spain also claim that Atletico Madrid are also interested in a deal to sign the playmaker, but they also look to be on the back foot following the latest reports.

Arsenal may well turn their attentions to fellow South American wonderkid Gabriel Veron, who has also been making waves in recent seasons.

Everton are also linked with an interest in the young forward, who played a key role in firing the his Brazil Under-17 side to glory in the Under-17 World Cup last year.

Could Arsenal still make their own move to sign Almada? Could we persuade the 19 year-old to snub Man United in favour of the Emirates? Would the chance to play alongside our own wonderkids prove an attractive proposition?

Patrick