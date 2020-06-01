Man United star names Arsenal Invincible as his idol

Luke Shaw has named former Arsenal defender Ashley Cole as his idol growing up.

There have been many debates over the years who is the best ever left-back of the Premier League era, with Patrice Evra sometimes considered above the English defender, so it is refreshing to hear the honesty of a United player to acknowledge our former star.

Ashley unfortunately left the club after The Guardian reported of his tapping-up scandal to join rivals Chelsea, with the Blues forced to pay a fine in 2005, before a deal was struck for the player to move to West London 12 months later.

The player was claimed to have met with members of Chelsea FC to orchestrate a move, but without the permission of Arsenal FC.

Luke Shaw could also have followed in Cole’s steps and joined Chelsea prior to his move to Manchester United, but then-manager Jose Mourinho claimed his wage demands were not within reason, blocking the deal.

Shaw has now revealed that Ashley Cole was his idol whilst growing up, and names him amongst the best in his position of all-time.

‘Obviously I would have to go towards a left-back and one I watched a lot,’ Shaw told MUTV when asked to name his footballing idol as a child.

‘For me, he was probably one of the best left-backs ever in the game: Ashley Cole. Like I said, I watched him a lot and I wanted to become a player like him.

‘I was lucky enough to go to an England camp with him and it was amazing to be around someone I idolised so much and I watched a lot of him and he was the player I wanted to be like when I grew up.‘

Was Patrice Evra in the same league as Ashley Cole? What other left-backs can compete with the duo for best ever PL left-back?

Patrick