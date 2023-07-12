Newcastle Utd star reveals when he knew Arsenal would lose the title to Man City

Arsenal failed to win the Premier League last season and were left with frustration, which fuels their desire to win the title in this coming campaign.

Much may be said about Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League. We’ve previously discussed what Arteta needs to do to outwit Guardiola. But there is something Newcastle’s Bruno Guimares pointed out that I believe will be useful if Arsenal wins the league title next season.

The Brazilian, who Arsenal intended to sign in the winter of 2022, has implied that, like many Gooners, he closely followed the Premier League title fight last season and that Arsenal drawing 3-3 with bottom-placed Southampton in April was when he realised the Gunners weren’t going to win the league. Guimares told the Charla Podcast:

“Arsenal were 11 points ahead [at one point]. Then they took on Southampton, who were last [in the table], they were almost relegated. Southampton were winning until 90 [minutes], then Arsenal managed to draw. For me, it was in that game that Arsenal lost the title. Drawing at home with Southampton, who were last.”

Listening to Guimare’s analysis I can’t help but think that hall e, like Gooners, didn’t expect Arsenal to draw against a (then) failing team like Southampton.

Next season, Arsenal must not only worry about the top four teams but also make sure to “take care” of the “small teams” that they are expected to beat on paper. Teams should be frustrated after playing Arsenal especially when they are long underdogs. Teams should KNOW they are going to lose to Asenal before even stepping on the pitch..

Sam P

