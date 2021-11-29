Man United sweat over Rangnick’s appointment in time for Arsenal

Manchester United will play host to Arsenal on Thursday evening, but who will be in charge for the fixture remains unknown.

The Gunners have been in top form in recent months, lifting off the foot of the table to sit level on points with West Ham in fourth spot.

While there was reports to claim that Mikel Arteta could have been replaced after a torrid start to the new campaign, the Kroenke’s stuck by their man, and that decision has paid dividends.

The Red Devils appeared to be keen to stick by their man Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also, but as their season looked to be drastically stirring out of control, having looked like title challengers in the opening weeks of the season before dropping down to ninth in the table, and their loss to Watford last weekend sealed his fate out the exit door.

Michael Carrick has since taken over the helm on a temporary basis, leading the team to a win in the Champions League to seal their qualification to the knockout rounds, before denying Premier League leaders Chelsea a win at Stamford Bridge this weekend (somewhat luckily), but Ralf Rangnick has already been confirmed as coming in to end the campaign in charge.

The German was expected to take charge of his first Premier League match against our side this week when announced last week, but the Mirror reports that they are sweating over his visa, and he could well be forced to miss our encounter.

I’m not sure how much of a difference the German could make in only a short time in charge, while Carrick has kept his side unbeaten in two important matches thus far, but the uncertainty cannot be helping his side’s preparation for the big game.

Would you rather see Rangnick or Carrick in charge come Thursday?

