Man United team news as they look to end Arsenal’s 100% record

Arsenal will make the trip north to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, and they could well come up against their new signing Anthony.

The Brazilian completed a Deadline Day move to the Red Devils on Thursday, for what seems to be a crazy price on what he has shown thus far, but he clearly has the potential to be a star.

I personally would have no issue seeing him line-up against us, as I struggle to see him making an immediate impact, but manager Erik Ten Hag will have to make that decision after seeing him train with the squad for the first time yesterday as confirmed on their official website.

The boss did admit that Anthony Martial is one player who will not be available however, as he struggles to overcome an injury picked up against Liverpool.

On both Aaron Wan Bissaka and Luke Shaw the boss was not so certain however, and claimed a decision would later need to be taken on their availability.

United have coped well without Shaw and AWB recently, with Harry Maguire also dropping out of the first-team in recent weeks to help them find some wins, and this could well be a changing of the guard at Old Trafford.

They’ve hardly been playing well however, but we all know they frustratingly find a performance when they come up against us regardless of how terrible they have been playing in the build-up, and we would be naive to expect an easy game regardless of who plays and who doesn’t.

Would you be worried to see Anthony starting against us on Sunday?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Man United hopes, midfielder injuries and the chase for Douglas Luiz.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids