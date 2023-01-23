Man United top WSL as Arsenal & Chelsea Women games abandoned in frozen pitch fiasco

Man United top WSL after Arsenal & Chelsea Women frozen pitch fiasco by Michelle

Well, that weekend didn’t go quite to plan for us women’s football fans. Chelsea Women’s home match against Liverpool on Sunday was abandoned due to a frozen pitch after only 6 or 7 minutes of play. Arsenal Women should have been facing Brighton & Hove Albion at Broadfield Stadium yesterday evening but that too was abandoned, again due to a frozen pitch. Tottenham v Leicester on Sunday was also postponed but fans were notified the evening before the match was scheduled.

Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy cheered Arsenal fans up after the match was postponed, putting money behind a bar in Crawley. Lotte also states ‘sorry about our postponed game. Changes need to be made. They will be made.’

To anyone at the New Moon Pub in Crawley … @ArsenalWomenSC I have put some money behind the bar for you all. Get a cranberry juice and crisps on me. Enjoy the men’s game. Sorry about our postponed game. Changes need to be made. They will be made. In the meantime, stay hydrated. — Lotte (@lottewubbenmoy) January 22, 2023

It really was a weekend of frozen pitch fiascos. Man United’s game against Reading went ahead as planned resulting in a 1-0 win for the Red Devils and taking them to the top of the WSL table after both the Chelsea and Arsenal games were postponed after pitch inspections. This is how the WSL table looks for the top 4..

The postponed matches will be rescheduled as per FA rules but surely one must ask the question why frozen pitches and postponements affect women’s football but don’t affect the men’s game in anything like the same way?

Player safety is a key priority and thankfully there were no injuries suffered this weekend but we’ve got to think of the fans too, where people are travelling from all over to support their club. Spurs called it well in my opinion, with fans being informed of the postponement the day before. Chelsea & travelling Liverpool fans were treated to a meager 6 minutes of slip sliding football before the match was abandoned while Arsenal fans travelling to Crawley to see the Gunners take on the Seagulls had travelled for the fixture before being informed that the game was postponed.

Any Gooners that travelled to Crawley have a story to tell? Were you at the bar where Lotte left money behind the counter? We’d love to hear from you.

By Michelle Maxwell

