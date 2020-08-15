Man United urged to move for Champions League star ahead of Arsenal

Ruud Gullit has told Manchester United that they should make a move for Dayot Upamecano, who Arsenal are also linked with.

The French defender was the stand-out star in the Champions League quarter final match against Atletico Madrid, and has been attracting plenty of attention for his impressive displays at the back for Red Bull Leipzig.

While Arsenal have been linked with his signature, Gullit believes that United should be looking at the centre-back, whilst comparing their rebuild job to that of Liverpool.

“[What] Was the first thing [Jurgen] Klopp did with Liverpool?

“He bought a good defence. He bought a goalkeeper and good defenders because everything starts there,” he told BeIN Sports (via Football.London).

“And I think Man United should start there as well.

“I saw something amazing with Leipzig and Dayot Upamecano. He was outstanding [against Atletico Madrid].

“He can play football, he’s hard in the tackle. Defence is what I would start if I was Man United.”

Upamecano recently signed a new contract with his current side, which is believed to have included a release clause which doesn’t activate until next summer.

His new deal is expected to mean that he will stay with Leipzig for the upcoming campaign, but a bid in excess of next summer’s release clause could well tempt Red Bull into selling.

Could Red Bull be persuaded to part ways with Dayot or will they dig their heels in until the clause is activated?

Patrick