Man United v Arsenal build-up and score prediction

Arsenal will make the trip to Manchester today to take on United at Old Trafford, with neither carrying the best form into the tie.

The hosts are yet to secure a win in any of their three Premier League home matches this term, losing twice and drawing the third, but have enjoyed two crucial wins in the Champions League against RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks.

Arsenal also have a 100% record in Europe so far this season, with wins over Dundalk and Rapid Vienna, but arrive at Old Trafford on the back of consecutive league losses.

You could argue that we didn’t deserve to lose to either Man City or Leicester, but that doesn’t change the fact that we picked up zero points, but all of this counts for very little once we step foot on the field.

Mikel Arteta will be well aware of the threat that they are up against today, and could well become the first manager since Herbert Chapman in 1926 to win his first two encounters with Manchester United today.

It will be interesting to see how the Spaniard lines up the team after switching to a 4-3-3 formation last weekend.

As much as I try to be confident of our side’s chances of a win, I’m struggling to see either side fully commit to chase a win, and I can see both sides cancelling each other out.

Both teams appear to have pressure on them to get a result, and while I hope I’m wrong and Arsenal can leave with all three points, I feel like a 0-0 stalemate is on the cards.

What are your predictions for today’s clash?

Patrick