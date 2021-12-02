Man United v Arsenal Build-up & Predicted Score with fourth in sight

Manchester United will play host to Arsenal at Old Trafford this evening, with the two sides in very different form.

The Red Devils currently sit in tenth in the Premier League table having won just one of their last eight Premier League matches. Their run of form was so bad that they had to cut the cord on Ole Gunnar Solksjaer last week, and Michael Carrick remains in charge whilst they await a work permit for Ralf Rangnick.

The Englishman has overseen a victory over Villarreal in the Champions League to seal their passage into the knockout stages, before denying Chelsea a win at Stamford Bridge at the weekend, although watching that game, only David De Gea and some suspect finishing from Timo Werner (as usual) and his team-mates stopped the Blues from winning.

Arsenal on the other-hand are in top form. They have five of their last six matches in all competitions, losing away to Liverpool as the only blip on the scoresheet, and have flown up the table to sit a point outside the top four, with a win today seeing them leapfrog West Ham into the CL places.

Apart from the game at Anfield, we have looked solid in defence and tough to beat, but we won’t be taking any liberties today with another tough stadium to play in, but the challenge should bring the best out of our players.

I do feel like we get the win today, although that job could become difficult if Bukayo Saka is ruled out, with his availability currently uncertain.

I’m going for a 2-1 win for our boys today to send us into fourth, with Auba finally breaking his goalless streak.

What are your predictions for today’s big game?

Patrick