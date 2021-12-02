Man United v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal make the trip to Old Trafford this evening to take on Manchester United, and do so with just two players confirmed as missing.

Sead Kolasinac has been missing since suffering a terrible challenge on international duty. The club reported previously that they hoped he would be able to return to full training in the new year, but we have more than sufficient cover at left-back at present.

Granit Xhaka also remains sidelined from his knee injury he suffered against Tottenham back in September, while Bukayo Saka’s involvement is unconfirmed also.

Mikel Arteta’s exact words from his pre-match presser (as quoted on the club’s official website): “Granit is still not ready, Kolasinac is still not ready, we have a doubt with Bukayo and another few knocks we got against Newcastle so today is the day to assess how everyone is and if they will be fit for tomorrow and then make the decision on the squad.

“I am hopeful but we don’t know. Obviously it’s a really short turnaround and the player has to be comfortable playing with a little injury, so let’s see how he is in training.”

For the sake of my line-up, I’m assuming that Saka will start if he is something close to being ready…

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu White Holding Tierney

Saka Partey Lokonga Smith Rowe

Lacazette Aubameyang

As much as I would love for Gabriel Martinelli to get the nod to start over Lacazette, I feel like Mikel Arteta will want the extra experience in the line-up for the big game at Old Trafford. Even with all the uncertainty in Manchester, you can never expect an easy game there, and I think this line-up would give us a good chance of getting on top of proceedings, and maybe the boss will bring on Martinelli in the second half for another starring role off the bench?

Who do you want to see in the team this evening? Could the boss consider a back three tonight?

Patrick