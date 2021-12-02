Man United v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal make the trip to Old Trafford this evening to take on Manchester United, and do so with just two players confirmed as missing.
Sead Kolasinac has been missing since suffering a terrible challenge on international duty. The club reported previously that they hoped he would be able to return to full training in the new year, but we have more than sufficient cover at left-back at present.
Granit Xhaka also remains sidelined from his knee injury he suffered against Tottenham back in September, while Bukayo Saka’s involvement is unconfirmed also.
Mikel Arteta’s exact words from his pre-match presser (as quoted on the club’s official website): “Granit is still not ready, Kolasinac is still not ready, we have a doubt with Bukayo and another few knocks we got against Newcastle so today is the day to assess how everyone is and if they will be fit for tomorrow and then make the decision on the squad.
“I am hopeful but we don’t know. Obviously it’s a really short turnaround and the player has to be comfortable playing with a little injury, so let’s see how he is in training.”
For the sake of my line-up, I’m assuming that Saka will start if he is something close to being ready…
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu White Holding Tierney
Saka Partey Lokonga Smith Rowe
Lacazette Aubameyang
As much as I would love for Gabriel Martinelli to get the nod to start over Lacazette, I feel like Mikel Arteta will want the extra experience in the line-up for the big game at Old Trafford. Even with all the uncertainty in Manchester, you can never expect an easy game there, and I think this line-up would give us a good chance of getting on top of proceedings, and maybe the boss will bring on Martinelli in the second half for another starring role off the bench?
Who do you want to see in the team this evening? Could the boss consider a back three tonight?
Patrick
I’ll play 4-2-3-1 or 442.
Ramsdale
Tomi Ben Gab KT
Partey Elneny
Pepe Laccazet ESR
Auba
As much as I would love to see Martinelli, I think Pepe would start,
Tierney deserves to start also but I think Carrick would stick to Rashford and Sancho upfront, Tavares would need to bully Sancho, something Tierney can’t do,
I wouldn’t mind Aubameyang coming off the bench, if that would give him some sense of concentration, he’s really missed a lot of clear chances recently,
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu White Holding Tavares
Partey Lokonga Smith-Rowe
Martinelli Lacazette Pepe
You want to bench our best defender and play Holding?
Gabriel will always play, except he is injured.
I would gamble with Pepe against a weaker team, not here. I really do think he is a gamble as his good games are too rare for me.
I would go with Tierney a) because he is good and b) he will have something to prove. He will be as fit as he can be with the rest as well. Not a knock on Tavares at all.
The line up is ok to deal with Man United as long as Lacazette is there.
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu,White,Gabriel,Tavarez
Party, Lokonga,ESR
Saka, Lacazette,Aubamayang..
Tierney as a sub for Tavarez in the second half.
I would start Tierney and I would put Martinez in Auba’s place – he has been too poor for a gamble right now, maybe later. If we really wanted to be defensive to frustrate I would think about fitting AMN into the mix, especially if Saka can’t play (I really worry that we are going to see the kid seriously hurt, maybe second half for him…).
I am really concerned about this one – I just have this fear that United will click tonight and clobber us. Still think we are making progress but if MU’s attacking game clicks they have a lot of weapons.
I think our best hope is to frustrate vs. front foot – we can be very vulnerable off counters and they have speed.
Hopeful that I am wrong and regardless of the result we still are improving.
We should bring in tiernay push Tavares in to wingback role lacazette smith Rowe and saka up front or martineli if he’s not available … but I suspect arteta won’t