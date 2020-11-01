Man United v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal will make the trip to Old Trafford this afternoon to take on Manchester United, but are limited in options at the back.

Rob Holding is ruled out after picking up an injury in the warm-up ahead of the Manchester City clash two weeks ago, but is hoping to return to full training in the coming week.

David Luiz is being assessed before a decision is made on his inclusion, although I wouldn’t expect him to be thrown into the starting line-up personally. Should he remain sidelined, William Saliba could well be given a place in the senior squad for the first time.

Calum Chambers is back in full training after 11 months out, but isn’t expected to be close to being ready to feature, while Pablo Mari remains out, and is still a couple of weeks away from a return to full training, as stated by Arsenal on the eve of the Europa League clash with Dundalk.

Gabriel Martinelli has began light training following his knee injury also, but he remains some way away from being ready for the first-team also.

Predicted XI:

Leno

Mustafi Gabriel Tierney

Bellerin Ceballos Partey Saka

Willian Lacazette Aubameyang

Had AMN not played the full 90 minutes on Thursday, I would have imagined he would get the nod at LWB today, with Saka retaining his spot on the wing.

Granit Xhaka also featured for most of the Europa League clash, but could still start ahead of Ceballos this afternoon.

Who would you change from my predicted team? Do any of Thursday night’s performers deserve a chance?

Patrick