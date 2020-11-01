Man United v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal will make the trip to Old Trafford this afternoon to take on Manchester United, but are limited in options at the back.
Rob Holding is ruled out after picking up an injury in the warm-up ahead of the Manchester City clash two weeks ago, but is hoping to return to full training in the coming week.
David Luiz is being assessed before a decision is made on his inclusion, although I wouldn’t expect him to be thrown into the starting line-up personally. Should he remain sidelined, William Saliba could well be given a place in the senior squad for the first time.
Calum Chambers is back in full training after 11 months out, but isn’t expected to be close to being ready to feature, while Pablo Mari remains out, and is still a couple of weeks away from a return to full training, as stated by Arsenal on the eve of the Europa League clash with Dundalk.
Gabriel Martinelli has began light training following his knee injury also, but he remains some way away from being ready for the first-team also.
Predicted XI:
Leno
Mustafi Gabriel Tierney
Bellerin Ceballos Partey Saka
Willian Lacazette Aubameyang
Had AMN not played the full 90 minutes on Thursday, I would have imagined he would get the nod at LWB today, with Saka retaining his spot on the wing.
Granit Xhaka also featured for most of the Europa League clash, but could still start ahead of Ceballos this afternoon.
Who would you change from my predicted team? Do any of Thursday night’s performers deserve a chance?
Patrick
Ño point switching back to that 3-4-3….
Just play a three man midfield of Ceballos-Partey-Xhaka.
Bellerin-Musti-Gabi-Tierney
Ceballos-Partey-Xhaka
Pepe-Auba-Willian/Saka
Bellerín-Saliba-Gabriel-Tierney
Willock/AMN-Partey-Ceballos
Saka-Auba-willian/Pépé
Our midfield gets weak easily with Xhaka ,
Arteta needs to loosen up, give the teenagers some time to play, they can be daring and that’s what we need, midfielders who can go the mile,
Agree Eddie if Arteta wants a 4-3-3 then why go back to the 343 only to chop and change it the next match. That being said, hopefully he will allow 1 midfielder to sit back as cover rather than sitting 2 back (Ceballos & Xhaka) like he did against Leicester.
Utd is weak defensively so we should be stronger in the attack and take advantage of that area of weaknesses rather than allowing them possession and countering.
Be interesting to see how Arteta plays this one; conservative or attacking.
Leno
Mustaffi Gabriel Tierney
Amn Elnenny Partey Saka
Pepe Lacca Auba
Nice. With Elneny to try and supply another wonderful pass into their 18 yard box
Well if we turn up to try attack it should be a good game which I’d say we would have a good chance if 3 pts.
If we try hitting on the break then a draw is what we will get.
Utd are hot and cold but form goes out the window in this game so I’m thinking 2-2 draw.
But we will see let’s hope we can get our season back on track with a good win and hope the var and ref have a good game.
Who knows honestly. Both teams are unpredictable, you never know who is going to show up. Both us and United have the ability to grab defeat from the jaws of victory.
Our history at OT is horrific but let’s hope we can get a point at least, pushing for a winner at the end.
What i can say is, the more possession we have the more we seem to struggle….
This would be my preferred line up
Aubameyang,
Saka, Willian, Pepe,
Ceballos, Partey,
Tierney, Gabriel, Mustafi, Bellerin,
Leno.