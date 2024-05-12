Man United v Arsenal Review – Trossard scores winner in comfortable draw

Arsenal went into this game expecting a battle but knew they would have to give everything to take home the 3 points.
It was obviously a real battle right from the start with both sides pressing and closing down ferociously, with possession going from one side to the other but balancing at 50-50 after the first 45 minutes.
Thankfully we made our breakthough after 21 minutes with some great work from Havertz down the right wing and managing to cut inside and send it into the box with Trossard flying in to put us 1-0 up and in the driving seat.
Despite the end to end football United ended the first 45 minutes without a single shot on target. Other than a dubious penalty shout United never had a sniff as the Gunners looked to be saving all their energy for the second half.
Arsenal havent failed to win in 17 games this season when they have been ahead at half time and came out the tunnel aiming to extend that perfect run.
If anything we looked even more comfortable and relaxed and our pressure nearly paid off after ten mins when Rice tried a screamer from just outside the box but his effort was blocked.
20 mins into the second half Odegaard had a go from outside the box that wasn’t testing enough, but poor United fans are still waiting to see Raya tested.
Halfway through the half Arteta replaced Trossard with Martinelli just in time to see Casemiro take a shot from 30 yards which was purely for show.
United were allowed to keep the ball for a while as we sat back and soaked up the pressure easily, but mistakes and sloppy passes were starting to creep in from both sides in the pouring rain.
In the 78th minute Martinelli tried to go it alone and forced a good save from Onana. Then Saka was bustled into the moat and had to go off, and then Onana made another two great saves from Odegaard and Rice as Arsenal turned up the pressure.
The last few minutes are always nervous with just a one goal lead but it was Arsenal that came very close in the 90th minute, and then we were told we had to play another six minutes in torrential rain..
In the end it seemed like a comfortable win, and now we go on to the final day!
Wow. Tough one but we made it
A win is all I wanted and we got it
COYG!!!
Did United get an actual shot on target during the whole game?
Despite what some fans here think, that was a good and deserved result.
We going down to the wire.. great win today, Old Toilet is never an easy place to go.
I can’t believe I’m saying this but… Come on you Spuds on Thursday..
I’ll rather call it the theatre of nightmares
On Tuesday.
“comfortable draw” you say 😳
???
Job done, wasn’t pretty but the job is done. Onward to the final match and let’s hope something goes in our favor. Whatever does happen, great season!
Ten Hag will surely be sacked. It’s inevitable now
A well managed defensive shift from the boys, as Mikel must’ve instructed. i’d take the win regardless, even if i’m not impressed, truth be told. Anyway, it’s another one down two to go. A final match at home to Everton next. COYG!
Sorry, one to go not two.
It’s all about the points but I can understand Ian Wright’s somewhat underwhelming reaction. Their young team could have won 4-1 on another day. Too many of our players looked sluggish and ineffective. I am almost envious that although down this season our bitter enemies have been able to blood so many good young players while we have don’t have any young play to excite our imaginations. But that’s me being over critical.
I can’t see either Arsenal or Man city losing their final game.
The title is going to be won on Tuesday. If Spurs can stand up and be men we can start celebrations on right then.
Both teams actually didn’t play well, but Casemiro’s unawareness and Havertz’s brilliance made us score the only goal
Arsenal have miraculously won against Chelsea, Spuds and Man United. That amazing effort and goal difference have made me really proud of the squad, despite having to rely on Spuds for the final EPL title chance
Even if we don’t win the league this season, we’re obviously heading towards the right direction with Arteta and Edu. Kroenke had better extend their contracts as soon as possible
@Gai The rivalry between the two sides that dated since Wenger vs Ferguson is always fierce even when ManU or Arsenal aren’t at full stretch. I guess our Boys played with the handbreak today to get decent result.
In football anything can still happen Spuds considering their win against Bunely may want to end on a high especially their coach.
They may turn up against MCity and get a draw or even win. Our 3 goals more than MCity remain an advantage for Arsenal.
Will wait till next Sunday.
Job well done by the Boys.
A tough tough place to go and get a win.
AFC got the win away at a place that is the hardest place for an Arsenal player ever to go to get a win.
Win Win Win…
COYG
All eyes on Villa/Liverpool tomorrow
Comfortable draw? It was the most stressful second half I’ve seen this season.
Draw?? Win win win😳
not sure I would call it comfortable
It actually was though. They never came close to scoring at any point in the match. It was only the fear of a worldie occurring due to us not getting a second.
Our first double over United since 2006/07
That’s worth remembering Jax. Our record against Utd at OT hasn’t been good either
Is this the first time in 2 decades we have maintained season unbeaten record against the top teams in England?
We did not lose against any of the big 5.
I don’t know who will get a point off Man City but this season isn’t over just yet.
How do we have highest cleansheets, best goal different, concede least goal, win 28 games and not win the league? Man City wants to happen to Arsenal but I still feel we will have a chance on the final day.
Stressfull…..It reminds me of the Newcastle game of two years ago where we needed to win but only to the Toon army to gift Spurs the final Champions League spot….This Time around we got it right and we make City to face a crack as Ange said….Come on you spurs
Saliba was superb today.
Yeah, he deserved his Player Of Match award.
Great run from the other wing to the centre by Trossard for a virtual tap for a good ball played by Havertz. If only MA had continued to play him last year, we may well have walked away with the title last year.
This year MA has learnt his lesson and has not give Jesus excessive game time at the expense of Trossard.
It is going to the last day of the season.