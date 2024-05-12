Man United v Arsenal Review – Trossard scores winner in comfortable draw

Arsenal went into this game expecting a battle but knew they would have to give everything to take home the 3 points.

It was obviously a real battle right from the start with both sides pressing and closing down ferociously, with possession going from one side to the other but balancing at 50-50 after the first 45 minutes.

Thankfully we made our breakthough after 21 minutes with some great work from Havertz down the right wing and managing to cut inside and send it into the box with Trossard flying in to put us 1-0 up and in the driving seat.

Despite the end to end football United ended the first 45 minutes without a single shot on target. Other than a dubious penalty shout United never had a sniff as the Gunners looked to be saving all their energy for the second half.

Arsenal havent failed to win in 17 games this season when they have been ahead at half time and came out the tunnel aiming to extend that perfect run.

If anything we looked even more comfortable and relaxed and our pressure nearly paid off after ten mins when Rice tried a screamer from just outside the box but his effort was blocked.

20 mins into the second half Odegaard had a go from outside the box that wasn’t testing enough, but poor United fans are still waiting to see Raya tested.

Halfway through the half Arteta replaced Trossard with Martinelli just in time to see Casemiro take a shot from 30 yards which was purely for show.

United were allowed to keep the ball for a while as we sat back and soaked up the pressure easily, but mistakes and sloppy passes were starting to creep in from both sides in the pouring rain.

In the 78th minute Martinelli tried to go it alone and forced a good save from Onana. Then Saka was bustled into the moat and had to go off, and then Onana made another two great saves from Odegaard and Rice as Arsenal turned up the pressure.

The last few minutes are always nervous with just a one goal lead but it was Arsenal that came very close in the 90th minute, and then we were told we had to play another six minutes in torrential rain..

In the end it seemed like a comfortable win, and now we go on to the final day!

