Man United v Arsenal – Team News, Line-up & Score predictions

Arsenal have made the trip north to take on Manchester United today, and there are some very differing opinions on which way this one will go.

Even the bookmakers are struggling to pick a favourite, with many having the home side as just slightly shorter than us, regardless of our terrible record at Old Trafford in recent years.

Of course we go into today’s clash on the back of five straight wins which has seen us move clear at the top of the table, and another three points today would allow us to move four points clear of Man City who occupy second currently.

According to Mikel Arteta, we may have to try and earn that victory without some key players however, with Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale said to be doubts for today’s selection, and need assessing prior to kick-off, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is claimed to have been unable to train throughout the week. I get a sneaky feeling telling me that they could all be involved today however.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Tierney

Lokonga Odegaard Xhaka

Saka Jesus Martinelli

Our captain has been so important for us this season that I feel like he has to be involved if he is anywhere near 100%, and I hope that it is just mind games from our manager to try and give us an edge.

As much as I feel like we are more likely to win today than lose, our midfield doesn’t fill me with a huge amount of confidence. As much as I have my worries, United’s midfield and team performances overall should allay those fears, but as we’ve seen time and time again, the crowd will force them to be near their best today which will make this difficult.

I refuse to feel too downbeat, and am sticking with my earlier predictions and going for a 2-1 win, but I have to say, the closer we are getting to kick-off, the worse I’m feeling about our hopes of a win…

What are your predictions ahead of today’s big game? Am I alone in growing increasingly nervy today?

Patrick

