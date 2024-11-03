Man United v Arsenal Women WSL clash. Can Gunners really show their metal today?

After wins over Valerenga and West Ham, Arsenal Women hope to make it three wins in a row with a clash against Manchester United today. It is well known that our Gunner women won’t be at their strongest ever, but still, they will be hoping to overcome all odds.

Preparation-wise Arsenal interim manager Renee Slegers admitted on Friday in the pre-game press conference that she feels her team has been at its best leading to this fixture. She acknowledges the strong individual performances the girls have put up on international duty and highlights the spirits that have been high on the training pitch.

Match preview | Manchester United v Arsenal 🗞️ 📊 Facts and stats

📺 How to watch

🗣️ What the managers say Here’s everything you need to know 👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 3, 2024

Slegers said, “The individual performances during the international break were very strong, and today’s training was one of the best we’ve had in a while. […] We’re feeling very positive and looking ahead.”

That can only mean one thing: our girls are going to face United at their best. They may have recovered from their early season struggles and are ready to salvage this WSL campaign. Despite being 5 points behind WSL leaders Manchester City, Kim Little and her team still hold a significant stake in the WSL title race, which a victory on Sunday afternoon would confirm.

What do you think Gooners? Can our Gunners really show their metal today?

Danni P

