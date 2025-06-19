Man United vs Arsenal: Hopefully This Time Amorim and His Side Are Ready to Compete

On Wednesday, the 2025/26 Premier League fixtures were released, setting up a challenging start to the season for Arsenal.

Before facing 2024/25 title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool within their first six league matches, the Gunners will begin their campaign with a trip to Old Trafford.

A Manchester United vs Arsenal clash is always a highly anticipated fixture, but Gooners may not be looking forward to this one given the frustration of their last visit.

United’s approach left fans frustrated

That previous meeting, a Premier League matchday 28 fixture at Old Trafford, left Arsenal supporters exasperated. Despite not facing a recognised striker, United never attempted to go toe-to-toe with the Gunners.

Perhaps knowing they would struggle, United opted for a compact low block and launched counter-attacks to disrupt Arsenal’s rhythm. While their plan worked, resulting in a 1-1 draw courtesy of a Bruno Fernandes goal and a Declan Rice equaliser, it was not a game many fans enjoyed.

Rúben Amorim’s tactics received heavy criticism after the match. Many questioned whether his cautious approach aligned with the traditions of Manchester United or if it exposed tactical limitations.

Amorim defended himself at the time, saying via the Man United website:

“When you coach Manchester United, you cannot play this way too often. The idea is to win the game. You imagine one way to win in this context. I know it’s frustrating for the fans. Sometimes, we have to do things that are not popular. It’s also about the opponent. We try to pick the best moments to press high and had some instances of winning the ball. In the future, we won’t play like this, but we just wanted to win. I think our fans understood the moment.”

Time for United to show more ambition?

While Arsenal fans are unlikely to be concerned about United’s tactical plan, they will be hoping Amorim and his team have the courage to play a more open and attacking game.

Supporters want matchday one to produce an electrifying contest between two of England’s most historic rivals, with the hope that Arsenal can start the season on the front foot.

Regardless of which side you support, the question remains, will we finally get a performance worthy of this iconic fixture?

Daniel O

