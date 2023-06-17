Man United weakened as Alessia Russo “on the verge of joining Arsenal” Women

If all goes well, Jonas Eidevall’s summer transfer window could start with a bang as his main target, striker Alessia Russo, who he was willing to pay over the odds for in January, could join his project for nothing.

All talk has been on how powerful Russo could make Arsenal, with every media outlet covering her story suggesting her move to Meadow Park is as good as done. However, the one thing many are missing is that her exit from Manchester United weakens the Manchester Reds, who were hoping to build on the foundations they had last season after losing the league to Chelsea by 2 points, to afford another title charge.

Details on Alessia Russo’s departure, per @TheAthletic & @thetimes 👹 She originally intended to STAY 📝 United had 18 months to offer a new contract ✅ An acceptable offer was made in MAY, which was “too late” ❌ Frustrated with the way it was all handled, she walked away pic.twitter.com/mihW1gOB5T — Women’s Transfer News (@womenstransfer) June 16, 2023

Russo has been United’s top goal scorer these last two seasons; last term, she managed 13 goals, and without her, and considering they are also losing their reliable right back, Ona Battle, to whom Barcelona have allegedly given a better contract offer.

Mark Skinnier will have a tough time filling the voids these two stars will leave in his team. Even if he identifies who to replace them with, convincing many that United is the club to join will be hard. How will he do that when, in Russo’s case, she had the same deal Arsenal were offering her presented to her by United but still opted to go?

For Eidevall, if Russo joins, she not only strengthens his attack, but also shows that Arsenal is appealing and is the club to join. Her deal could leave the Gunners with the need to reinforce the central defence to replace Rafaelle.

After Russo’s swoop, signing a top defender plus one or two deals would have Arsenal ready to give Chelsea a WSL title race they’ve never seen, especially with all our injured stars well on the road to recovery…

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….