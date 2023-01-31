Man United will find it hard to turn down new Arsenal Women bid for Alessia Ruso

There is no doubt that the Arsenal Women’s boss Jonas Eidevall has made it clear how important it is that the Gunners need to bring in a top striker on Deadline Day, and we have since found out that Jonas tested the water yesterday, with a world-record bid for Man United’s Alessia Ruso, who was one of the stars when England won the Euros back in the summer.

This has been doubly confirmed today by the BBC, who have stated that the Red Devils will find it very difficult to turn down such a large offer due to Ruso’s current contract situation. The BBC report from Emma Sanders said: Manchester United have maintained they do not want to lose Russo, but with her contract expiring in the summer and talks over a new deal stagnating, they may find it hard to turn down significant offers.

Jonas must be very hopeful of persuading Man United to sell, but I am sure he will have backup plans to fall back on if United refuse to play ball…

There is also the danger that if United finally decide to sell, there could be rival bids come in to try and hijack the deal with Chelsea also said to be keen, but surely Ruso is more likely to get more playing time at Arsenal…

Michelle Maxwell

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….