Man United’s Russo “is not for sale at any price” Arsenal Women’s world record bid rejected by Michelle

The transfer window ends today at 5pm for domestic transfers and midnight tonight for international transfers. According to the tweet below from the Telegraph’s Tom Garry Manchester United have ruled out selling England star Alessia Russo today, with a source telling Telegraph Sport that Russo “is not for sale at any price” and that Russo will remain in the MUFC squad when deadline day is over. Arsenal bid over £400,000 for Russo on Monday but the offer was rejected by Manchester United, who are top of the WSL and understandably reluctant to strengthen a title rival.

Arsenal’s negotiations with Benfica for Canadian international striker Cloe Lacasse have apparently reached a stale-mate with Benfica refusing any deal.

Now Arsenal’s negotiations for Man United and England forward Alessia Russo would appear to have reached the same conclusion.

As far as we are aware that leaves only Signe Bruun in the running as a potential new recruit for Arsenal, in which case a deal must be done by midnight tonight.

The Gunners are short on forward options after losing both Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema for the rest of the season due to ACL injuries. Boss Eidevall must be getting a little nervous at the moment – a bit like the rest of us lol!

Arsenal have the Champions League quarter-finals coming up and they need some proper front-line firepower if they are to achieve their silverware ambitions this season..

Michelle Maxwell

