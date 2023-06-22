Man Utd among the clubs competing with Arsenal for Dutch star

Arsenal is reportedly showing strong interest in signing Xavi Simons from PSV Eindhoven, following his impressive performances in the Dutch top flight last season.

Simons, an exciting young talent, had a successful spell after transferring from Paris Saint-Germain to the Netherlands. While PSG holds a buy-back clause in his agreement, Simons is likely to prefer a move to a different club.

In recent weeks, there have been numerous reports linking Simons with a potential move to Arsenal. However, the Gunners face competition, as other clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Borussia Dortmund have also entered the race for his signature, according to a report on Voetbal Primeur.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Simons did well for PSV last season and showed his qualities in the games against us, so some fans will understand if he joins us.

However, we have several attackers in our squad and he might struggle to compete with them for a starting place at the Emirates.

This makes a move for him tricky and if another suitor offers him assurances of first-team football, he might pick them over joining us at the Emirates.