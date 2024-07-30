Man Utd and Bayern Munich table significant bids for Chido Obi

Arsenal now faces the challenging task of convincing Chido Obi to sign a professional deal with them as Bayern Munich and Manchester United continue to push for his signature.

The teenage goal machine made headlines frequently last season, even scoring as many as ten goals in a single game.

Despite his impressive performance, he did not get a first-team breakthrough, even though Arsenal seemed to lack a clinical striker.

With his contract expiring this summer, Arsenal has been pushing to secure him on a new deal, but he has yet to accept their offer.

The youngster is weighing his options, and several clubs are showing interest in his signature as he continues to develop well.

A report on Football Insider claims Manchester United and Bayern Munich have tabled substantial bids for him.

Both clubs are confident he has decided against staying at Arsenal and are eager to convince him to join them.

Arsenal now finds themselves powerless to prevent him from moving to another club, having initially been confident he would stay.

They believed their offer was more than sufficient, but the youngster appears to have his heart set elsewhere.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We did our best to keep Chido Obi, but his heart has been somewhere else for some time now.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…