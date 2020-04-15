Man Utd approach Aubameyang and are waiting for the final price from Arsenal

A report from Spain is claiming that Manchester United and other clubs have approached Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over a potential move away from the Emirates.

The Gabon striker has been Arsenal’s top scorer since he joined the North London side and he looks set to leave at the end of this season.

Reports have linked several teams with a move for him, including the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Manchester United are also reportedly planning a Robin van Persie-style transfer for the Arsenal captain.

The report in Sport claims that Arsenal is all but certain to sell the attacker and that his suitors including United are waiting for the Gunners to tell them their “final price”.

The Gabon attacker’s future is one of the most important subjects at the Emirates at the moment, Mikel Arteta has assured fans that the club is doing its best to keep him, but the report reads (translated from Spanish):

“Aubameyang has already been approached by Inter Milan, PSG, Manchester United and, a few days ago, Real Madrid.

“They are trying to probe the final price of the transfer and the chip that the scorer wants to receive.

“Aubameyang wants to make a decision during the month of June, although the coronavirus crisis could delay the announcement of its transfer.

“Arsenal are clear that they will sell to alleviate their financial problems.”

If there is one club that can stand the shut down of football and still spend big money it is United and if this story from Sport is true then it is a worry, a big worry.