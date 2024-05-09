Man Utd are worried about a key player ahead of Arsenal game

Manchester United are arguably the top Premier League club that has suffered the most fitness woes this season.

For much of the campaign, the Red Devils have been forced to field different partnerships in their teams as they struggle to select a fully fit squad.

Under Erik Ten Hag’s management, the team has set all kinds of unwanted records, as injuries continue to plague the squad.

As the season draws to a close, some players are returning to fitness. According to Standard Sports, Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez have recovered and are available for their upcoming match against Arsenal.

However, there is no positive news regarding Bruno Fernandes’s return from injury, and it is unlikely that the midfielder has recovered sufficiently to play against Arsenal.

This will be a significant blow for Manchester United, as Fernandes has been arguably the only consistent performer for the team this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fernandes has been one of the best players in the Premier League, and Portugal International will play a key role in anything that United achieves against us.

Their fans will hardly expect anything from the team if he misses the fixture.

However, that does not mean we will take them for granted if he is not passed fit enough to play.

