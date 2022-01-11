Man Utd attempts to steal a march on Arsenal in the race for Bundesliga star

Denis Zakaria has become an in-demand player and the Swiss star could end up in the Premier League next season.

The midfielder is out of a contract at the end of this campaign and has told Borussia Monchengladbach that he is leaving.

The Germans have now accepted they cannot convince him to sign a new deal.

He has become the transfer target of several clubs, with most of them hoping to sign him for free in the summer.

A free transfer would also be ideal for Arsenal, as that would save them some money, but Manchester United could beat them to his signature.

Express Sport maintains that the Gunners want to add him to their squad.

However, Fichajes.net says United is pushing to sign him this month.

The report says the Red Devils will pay 10m euros to Gladbach to sign him, while others wait until the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zakaria would add a lot of value to our midfield and he is worth signing this month for 10m euros.

At 25, he still has the best years of his career ahead of him and it would be great if that happens in the Arsenal shirt.

Now is the time to show we are serious. We should match or exceed United’s bid to show the midfielder that we truly want him.