Man Utd attempts to steal a march on Arsenal in the race for Bundesliga star

Denis Zakaria has become an in-demand player and the Swiss star could end up in the Premier League next season.
The midfielder is out of a contract at the end of this campaign and has told Borussia Monchengladbach that he is leaving.
The Germans have now accepted they cannot convince him to sign a new deal.
He has become the transfer target of several clubs, with most of them hoping to sign him for free in the summer.
A free transfer would also be ideal for Arsenal, as that would save them some money, but Manchester United could beat them to his signature.
Express Sport maintains that the Gunners want to add him to their squad.
However, Fichajes.net says United is pushing to sign him this month.
The report says the Red Devils will pay 10m euros to Gladbach to sign him, while others wait until the summer.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Zakaria would add a lot of value to our midfield and he is worth signing this month for 10m euros.
At 25, he still has the best years of his career ahead of him and it would be great if that happens in the Arsenal shirt.
Now is the time to show we are serious. We should match or exceed United’s bid to show the midfielder that we truly want him.
I’m always very wary of “free” transfers, especially considering our history in this regards…two serious red flags for me, his injury-prone nature and the fact that he can’t seem to supplant Xhaka on the Swiss team…I know the game is different on the international circuit, as it favours players like Xhaka who require time and space with the ball at their feet, and Denis has far less experience, but it still rubs me the wrong way…as such, why does anybody think our present manager, who can’t seem to see the errors of Xhaka’s ways, would choose Zakaria over him come selection time…furthermore, I’m always concerned whenever someone is compared to Vieira, in that if that were the case I very much doubt his present club would have let his contract run out and wouldn’t every team of consequence be clamoring for his services
Good point TRVL. But you should have noticed that the new trend in football now is that players want to run down their contracts so as to get huge signing on bonus and a fat wage packet. Pogba, Mata, Mbappe, Suarez, Dembele, Dybala, Isco, Lacazette, Origi, Bale, Christensen, Rudiger, Kramaric, Fernandinho, Lingard, Cuadrado, Di Maria, Sergi Roberto, Kessie, Azpilicueta, Nketiah, Perisic, Modric, Sule, Witsel, Lloris, Martens, Ayew and Brozovic. These are the best names on the free transfer market. Moreover, Gladbach have been trying to renew his contract but his mind was already made up to leave and so they stopped trying. As you rightly pointed out, his injury record is actually concerning. I’ll still vote for his signing as he’s actually very good. We might just be lucky
I’m not disputing this more recent trend, albeit if you take a closer look the vast majority of the players you mentioned are older, more veteran players, which makes more sense from a financial perspective, my point was that if this player was truly the “next” Vieira, as some have mistakenly suggested, there’s little chance things would have played out in this fashion