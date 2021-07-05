Man Utd becomes the latest club to want Arsenal target

Manchester United has been on an impressive spending spree after they sealed the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The Englishman is one of several top players who we expect them to sign this summer and their transfer plans could affect Arsenal.

Both clubs have been linked with a move for the same players in this transfer window and Todofichajes reports that the Red Devils could beat Arsenal to the signature of French teenage sensation, Eduardo Camavinga.

The midfielder is set to leave Rennes this summer after turning down the offer of a new contract.

Arsenal has been on his trail since last season and now that they have lost Martin Odegaard, who returns to Real Madrid, they want to sign him.

Rennes would be happy to sell him to the highest bidder in this transfer window and they want around €30M.

The report says he wasn’t in United’s plans before now, but they know they could miss out on signing him after being quoted €80M for his signature a few months back.

Arsenal can meet the €30M valuation, but the absence of European football could see them miss out on signing him to the Red Devils.