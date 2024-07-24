Man Utd closes in on Obi-Martin after he told Arsenal to forget about keeping him

The teenage goal machine was in stunning form for the Gunners’ youth teams last season and is considered one of the most prolific teenagers in European football.

Arsenal was desperate to keep him and offered him a new deal, but the youngster was not impressed with their proposal, even after discussions with Mikel Arteta.

Martin has visited several top European clubs, including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, but he seems to have decided on United.

The Red Devils have been keen on his signature and appear to have made him an offer that other suitors could not match.

This has helped them win the race for his signature, with a report on Football Insider claiming that the Red Devils are set to complete their move for him in the coming weeks.

Arsenal has now given up and accepted their fate after Martin informed them he was leaving to seek a new challenge.