Man Utd closes in on Obi-Martin after he told Arsenal to forget about keeping him

Chido Obi Martin has reportedly informed Arsenal that he is leaving the club and is now closing in on a move to Manchester United.
The teenage goal machine was in stunning form for the Gunners’ youth teams last season and is considered one of the most prolific teenagers in European football.
Arsenal was desperate to keep him and offered him a new deal, but the youngster was not impressed with their proposal, even after discussions with Mikel Arteta.
Martin has visited several top European clubs, including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, but he seems to have decided on United.
The Red Devils have been keen on his signature and appear to have made him an offer that other suitors could not match.
This has helped them win the race for his signature, with a report on Football Insider claiming that the Red Devils are set to complete their move for him in the coming weeks.
Arsenal has now given up and accepted their fate after Martin informed them he was leaving to seek a new challenge.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Losing Obi Martin is sad, but we cannot force him to stay and wish him the best of luck. Hopefully, we will not lose another prodigious talent from our academy.
Something is wrong with Arsenal recently, because they can no longer keep their youth team.
Yet another prospect does not want to stop. They must feel like they have no chance of breaking in at Arsenal. Its all too common.
That he is leaving for man utd and not a club like dortmund shows us what’s the most important for him: money the only thing utd can throw at players these days. Since he’s just a kid then it’s his parents or agent who’s directing traffic and we know how agent always have their client best interest at heart.