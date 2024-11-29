Man Utd considers stealing a march on Arsenal by signing their target in January

Omar Marmoush is currently one of the most sought-after talents in European football, and his time at Eintracht Frankfurt may not last much longer. The Egyptian forward is in the form of his life, with impressive statistics of averaging a goal or an assist per game, making him a nightmare for defenders. Given his exceptional performances, Marmoush is attracting interest from several top clubs across Europe, including Arsenal.

Marmoush’s rise to prominence has come quickly, and it seems likely that he will move to a bigger club at the end of the season. Arsenal, who are always on the lookout for talent to bolster their attacking options, would be keen to bring him into their squad. However, waiting until the summer to make their move might prove risky, as interest from other top clubs could accelerate his departure.

Eintracht Frankfurt, aware of Marmoush’s growing stature and inevitable move, has reportedly opened the door for his departure as early as January. This gives Arsenal the opportunity to act quickly and secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window. However, they will face stiff competition from other clubs, notably Manchester United. According to Sky Sports Germany, the Red Devils are also interested in signing Marmoush and are prepared to make a move for him in January to strengthen their squad under manager Ruben Amorim.

With Marmoush’s growing reputation, it is clear that he will not stay at Frankfurt for much longer. His potential arrival at Arsenal would add another dynamic option to their attack, but they will need to move swiftly to avoid losing out to Manchester United or any other club that may enter the race.