Man Utd could offer their wantaway star to Arsenal this summer

Marcus Rashford is spending the season on loan at Barcelona, but there remains uncertainty over whether the Spanish club will complete a permanent move for the attacker at the end of the campaign.

Barcelona reportedly retain the option to sign Rashford permanently, although there is still a strong possibility that the forward could return to the transfer market during the summer. Manchester United are believed to prefer a permanent sale rather than reintegrating him into their squad for another season if Barcelona decide against extending his stay.

The situation has attracted attention from several clubs across Europe, including Arsenal, who have shown interest in Rashford in the past. United were previously reluctant to consider selling an important player to a direct rival, but reports now suggest their stance has softened as they continue planning for the future.

Arsenal Monitoring Rashford Situation

Arsenal are expected to strengthen their attacking options at the end of the season as Mikel Arteta looks to build a squad capable of competing consistently for major honours. The Gunners are assessing multiple forwards ahead of the summer transfer window, and Rashford is believed to be among the players under consideration.

The England international’s versatility and experience at the highest level are qualities that could appeal to Arsenal as they seek to improve their attacking depth. Rashford has continued working to regain his best form during his time in Spain and remains focused on making a positive impression at Barcelona.

United Open to Potential Sale

Traditionally, top clubs are often reluctant to sell key players to domestic rivals because of the risk of strengthening direct competition. However, Manchester United’s current position regarding Rashford appears to be more flexible than it was in previous years.

As revealed by Football365, United would not have any major concerns about selling Rashford to Arsenal if the Gunners intensify their interest in signing him. Despite that possibility, the forward’s immediate priority remains securing a permanent future at Barcelona, and he is expected to continue working hard in an effort to convince the Spanish club to complete a full transfer at the end of the season.

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