Man Utd desperate to beat Arsenal to Championship starlet

Manchester United are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to beat Arsenal and other teams to the signing of Birmingham’s Jude Bellingham.

The 16-year-old has been a revelation for the Championship side this season and his solid breakout campaign has brought him to the attention of several top European sides.

Manchester United isn’t the only English team looking to land the defender with Liverpool and Arsenal also said to be monitoring his situation.

Borussia Dortmund who has helped to develop the career of Jadon Sancho is also said to be keen to get him into their team and they believe that they can beat the English teams to his signature.

However, Manchester United has made the bold step of taking the teenager on a tour of their training ground, according to Talksport.

The Red Devils received permission from Birmingham to speak to the player and they took advantage of that to take him on a tour of the club’s training ground.

The teenager had the privilege of meeting Sir Alex Ferguson, Ed Woodward, and Matt Judge who is the club’s main transfer negotiator.

The player would have been delighted by the gesture and the Red Devils will hope that they have convinced him to choose them.

He won’t be allowed to leave Birmingham on a cheap with reports claiming that the Blues may ask for up to £50 million.

Arsenal will have to move fast if they want to win the race to sign young Bellingham.