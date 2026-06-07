Man Utd determined to beat Arsenal to signature of Italian international

Arsenal want to sign Sandro Tonali in this transfer window, but they face a serious challenge from Manchester United for his signature, according to Football365.

The Italian has emerged as one of the best midfielders in England over the last few seasons and continues to improve, but Newcastle United risk losing him this summer. The Magpies would prefer to retain their strongest players after the progress made with their squad, meaning Tonali is not someone they are eager to sell. However, financial considerations could still influence their decision, and there is growing awareness that major offers may need to be considered.

Competition for Signature

The Gunners regard Tonali as one of their top midfield targets and believe he would significantly strengthen their squad. His technical ability, tactical awareness, and consistency make him an attractive option for Mikel Arteta as he looks to refine his midfield options ahead of the new campaign.

However, Manchester United also view him as a priority signing and are prepared to rival Arsenal for his services. The report claims that United have been monitoring developments closely and are planning to act decisively to avoid losing out in the race for his signature.

Transfer Battle Intensifies

In recent weeks, the Red Devils have been working behind the scenes on a potential move for the Italian as they anticipate Arsenal could make a serious attempt to bring him to the Emirates. Their recruitment team are believed to be stepping up discussions to stay ahead of rival interest.

United are determined to sign him and have increased their focus on securing an agreement quickly. They are aware that Tonali could prefer a move to London to join Arsenal, which adds further urgency to their approach as both clubs prepare for a decisive period in the market in the coming months and beyond.

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