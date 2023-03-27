Man Utd fear Arsenal has won the race for midfielder already

Manchester United is Arsenal’s main competitor for the signature of Declan Rice as the midfielder edges close to leaving West Ham United in the summer.

The Englishman has been one of the finest players in his position in the Premier League over the years.

As the Hammers continue to underachieve, he wants to play in the Champions League and will seek a departure from the London Stadium at the end of this term.

This has placed Arsenal on alert, with Mikel Arteta reportedly a fan of the England star.

However, Manchester United is also on the lookout for a new midfielder, and they currently have Rice on their shopping list.

The Red Devils have the resources to compete with Arsenal to sign him. However, a report on Football Insider reveals they are not so confident.

This is because they believe Rice has agreed to move to Arsenal when the term finishes.

Rice is one of the finest midfielders around and the Englishman is due a move to a top Premier League club.

Arsenal knows the value he will add to their squad, but the club must be vigilant and not be complacent as they work on the transfer because it could be hijacked.

