Man Utd fear Arsenal has won the race for midfielder already

Manchester United is Arsenal’s main competitor for the signature of Declan Rice as the midfielder edges close to leaving West Ham United in the summer.
The Englishman has been one of the finest players in his position in the Premier League over the years.
As the Hammers continue to underachieve, he wants to play in the Champions League and will seek a departure from the London Stadium at the end of this term.
This has placed Arsenal on alert, with Mikel Arteta reportedly a fan of the England star.
However, Manchester United is also on the lookout for a new midfielder, and they currently have Rice on their shopping list.
The Red Devils have the resources to compete with Arsenal to sign him. However, a report on Football Insider reveals they are not so confident.
This is because they believe Rice has agreed to move to Arsenal when the term finishes.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Rice is one of the finest midfielders around and the Englishman is due a move to a top Premier League club.
Arsenal knows the value he will add to their squad, but the club must be vigilant and not be complacent as they work on the transfer because it could be hijacked.
I don’t understand Arteta
If you want to buy Rice why did you offer extended contract to Elneny who’s a benchwarmer and don’t contribute much.
Elneny and Partey will be 30 this and Xhaka 31 so the midfield should be freshened up
Why then Elneny who doesn’t play until someone is injured or needed a rest.
Howard, It is said that Elneny is popular within the squad and may well become a coach with us, down the line sometime.
Other than that I can only agree with you , though perhaps even more than you do with yourself, that Elneny has no logical reason to be anywhere within a mile of an Arsenal squad.
He is the least naturally gifted player I can remember since some of the completely hopeless centre backs brought in by Wenger, ie: Silvestre, Schilllachi, Mustafi, Sokratis and Co.
Elneny got a new deal because of the injury he sustained which would of kept him out until after his contract would of expired so arsenal showed him some class as he is a well respected and long time member of the squad that we will financially and emotionally support with a 1 year extension people don’t understand the finances it takes to pay for medical care the players receive especially after his contract would of expired while not earning and still having to pay for the same bills imagine it was your average joe who got injured and their contract was ending in 6 months but due to being a good worker and long servant to the business they offer them a 2 year fixed term contract
They can have him. Very average
Better than Elneny
You just have to be nice and then you get a contract
Arsenal is a charity club now
@Howard
You really are full of compassion aren’t you!