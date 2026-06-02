Man Utd has stepped up their interest in beating Arsenal to coveted youngster

The race for Mateus Fernandes is intensifying, and Arsenal risk missing out on the midfielder unless they move quickly in this transfer window.

The West Ham player has been in excellent form and was arguably their standout performer despite the club’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

Fernandes has continued his impressive development, attracting interest from several top clubs who believe he is too talented to remain in the Championship.

Arsenal have been monitoring him closely for some time and are said to be highly impressed with his recent performances. The Gunners view him as a strong fit for their system and have kept him on their shortlist for months.

Rival interest increases pressure

However, according to Fichajes, Manchester United have now taken a more aggressive approach in the pursuit of the Portuguese midfielder.

United are also long-term admirers and reportedly see him as a priority target this summer, prompting them to accelerate their efforts to secure a deal.

Their increased urgency has added pressure on Arsenal, who may need to act decisively if they wish to remain competitive in the race for his signature.

Transfer race could be decided quickly

At present, United appear more advanced in the race than Arsenal, with growing confidence that they could complete a move before the Gunners make a decisive offer.

United will also play in the Champions League next season, meaning Arsenal do not hold a significant advantage in European competition as they pursue the player.

The situation is expected to develop quickly, with both clubs assessing their midfield priorities ahead of a crucial transfer window. The team that acts fastest is likely to have the strongest chance of securing his signature, with Fernandes viewed as one of the most promising midfield options available this summer.

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