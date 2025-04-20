Man Utd hatches a plan to beat Arsenal to signing Premier League striker

Arsenal reportedly submitted a bid for Ollie Watkins during the January transfer window, signalling their intent to strengthen their attacking options at the beginning of 2025. The Gunners were keen to add firepower to their squad and identified Watkins as a prime target to enhance their forward line.

Despite Arsenal’s approach, Aston Villa chose to retain the striker, even after bolstering their squad with additional attacking talent. Watkins remained an integral part of Villa’s plans, with the club unwilling to sanction his departure mid-season. His importance to their setup was evident, and the decision to keep him highlighted the high regard in which he is held by the Villa hierarchy.

Looking ahead to the summer, the transfer market is expected to see renewed activity, with clubs once again reshaping their squads. Arsenal are likely to revisit their interest in Watkins should he remain a top priority. The club views him as a critical component in their search for a reliable and dynamic presence up front.

However, Arsenal may now face stiff competition for his signature. Manchester United have emerged as serious contenders and could potentially derail any plans Arsenal have to secure the forward. As reported by Mirror Football, United are interested in Watkins and are prepared to propose a player-plus-cash deal to Aston Villa. Their strategy involves sending Marcus Rashford, who joined Villa on loan in January, permanently, along with a financial package, in exchange for Watkins.

Such a proposal may appeal to Villa, particularly if Rashford’s performances convince them to exercise their option to retain him beyond the loan period. This development introduces a significant obstacle for Arsenal, who could find themselves outmanoeuvred in the pursuit of one of their key transfer targets.

Watkins is regarded as one of the most effective forwards currently available, and Arsenal may still have a chance to persuade him to reject any alternative offers. With the right vision and ambition, the club could present a compelling case for the striker to choose the Emirates as the next step in his career. Arsenal must now act decisively if they are to secure the player ahead of their Premier League rivals.