Man Utd is a serious problem for Arsenal in race for Frenchman

Eduardo Camavinga could be on his way out of Real Madrid, with multiple reports claiming the midfielder may be sold at the end of this season. That possibility has opened the door for Arsenal to consider a move as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the next campaign.

Camavinga has been on a fine run of form as a Real Madrid player, and there is little doubt he could continue to perform well if he remains at the club. Despite that, suggestions persist that Madrid is making plans to part ways with the midfielder once the term concludes.

Arsenal Monitoring Situation Closely

That development should be encouraging for Arsenal, who have reportedly been tracking him over the last few weeks. The Gunners are understood to admire his qualities and could view him as an ideal addition if he becomes available during the summer market.

The midfielder could also be open to testing himself in the Premier League, which would naturally increase Arsenal’s determination to add him to their squad. However, securing his signature is unlikely to be straightforward given the growing level of interest.

Manchester United Also In Race

According to Football365, Arsenal are not the only club interested in bringing Camavinga to England. The report claims that Manchester United are also keen, with the Red Devils equally serious about ensuring they do not lose him to another Premier League rival.

That sets the stage for a significant battle between two of England’s biggest clubs. At the end of the term, both sides are expected to pull out all the stops in an effort to win the race for his signature after what could become a lengthy transfer struggle.

Arsenal may hope that success on the pitch strengthens their position in negotiations. Winning the league could provide a major boost to their chances, both in terms of prestige and in demonstrating the direction of the project under their current management.

Camavinga’s future is therefore likely to attract considerable attention once the season ends. If Real Madrid decides to sell, Arsenal and Manchester United may be among the leading contenders to secure one of Europe’s most talented midfielders.