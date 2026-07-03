Man Utd is Arsenal’s main rival for highly rated midfielder

Arsenal’s main rival in the pursuit of Alex Scott is reportedly Manchester United, with both clubs eager to strengthen their midfield options during the current transfer window.

The Gunners closely monitored the midfielder throughout much of last season as he impressed with Bournemouth and established himself as one of the most highly regarded young midfielders in the Premier League.

Arsenal believe Scott possesses the qualities needed to improve their squad and has continued assessing the possibility of making a move for the Englishman this summer.

In recent weeks, Arsenal have also explored the possibility of signing Bruno Guimaraes, although completing a deal for the Brazilian midfielder is widely viewed as far more difficult because of Newcastle United’s firm stance regarding his future.

Arsenal and United battle for Scott

Bournemouth have publicly maintained that Scott is not for sale as they attempt to protect some of their key players ahead of the new season.

However, there is a growing belief that he could still prove easier to sign than Guimaraes if Arsenal decide to intensify their pursuit in the coming weeks.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are also strongly interested in signing Scott and are prepared to compete directly with Arsenal for his signature.

The report suggests the Red Devils view the midfielder as an important addition to their long-term plans and are determined to challenge any attempt by Arsenal to secure the transfer.

The midfield market is becoming competitive

With Sandro Tonali having made a move to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City having already completed the signing of Elliot Anderson, the number of elite midfield options available in the market is beginning to decrease.

This situation could increase the urgency for both Arsenal and United as they continue evaluating their preferred midfield targets before the transfer window closes.

United are expected to do everything possible to prevent Scott from joining Arsenal and instead convince him that Old Trafford represents the better destination for his development and future ambitions.

The battle for the midfielder’s signature is therefore expected to become one of the more closely followed transfer stories in the coming weeks.