Man Utd is pushing hard to beat Arsenal to Premier League ace

Manchester United is reportedly in the race to secure the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea, potentially beating Arsenal to add him to their squad at the conclusion of this season.

Mount has expressed his desire to leave Chelsea, and Arsenal has shown interest in acquiring both him and his friend Declan Rice at the end of the campaign. However, other clubs are also vying for Mount’s signature, which could complicate Arsenal’s pursuit of the English international.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Manchester United is now keen on securing the midfielder and is actively pursuing a move for him. The report suggests that they might offload players such as Dean Henderson and Scott McTominay during the summer transfer window to generate funds for the potential signing.

Mount’s refusal to accept a new contract from Chelsea indicates his desire to seek opportunities elsewhere, and unless Arsenal intensifies its efforts, they may miss out on securing his signature. The competition for Mount’s services appears to be heating up, with Manchester United now emerging as a serious contender.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mount has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League in the last few seasons and the midfielder will do well for us.

However, our priority is to sign Rice and we need to seal that deal before thinking about another midfielder because we might struggle to afford both players.

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…