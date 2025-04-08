Man Utd is serious about beating Arsenal to top Premier League star

Arsenal is targeting Matheus Cunha as a potential addition to their squad at the end of this season, with the forward impressing during his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers. His strong performances have been key in helping the club avoid relegation, but there is a very good chance that he will leave them at the conclusion of the campaign. Several top clubs are vying for his signature, and Arsenal considers him one of the most talented strikers in South America.

The Gunners are eager to secure Cunha’s services, but the competition for him is fierce. According to a report by Caught Offside, Manchester United is also interested in signing the Brazilian forward. This puts Arsenal in direct competition with one of their biggest domestic rivals for the player’s signature, and the stakes are high. Both clubs are looking to strengthen their attacking options, and Cunha’s proven ability in the Premier League makes him an attractive target.

Ruben Amorim wants a new striker, and they might push to sign Cunha, who has already proven he is good enough for the Premier League. The report indicates that United has been tracking Cunha for much of this season, and they are confident that they can secure his services. If United succeeds, they would be acquiring a player with proven quality in the Premier League, which could be a significant boost to their squad.

However, the Gunners are in a strong position given their progress in recent seasons. With the club competing for major trophies both domestically and in Europe, Arsenal’s growing ambition could be a persuasive factor in Cunha’s decision. If he receives an offer from the Gunners, he may see it as an opportunity to join a club on the rise, one that is building for future success.

Arsenal must act swiftly to secure Cunha’s signature, as the competition for him is intense. If they can continue their impressive form and make significant progress in the remaining matches of the season, Cunha may well choose to join a team that is challenging for top honours and competing at the highest level.