Man Utd is stepping up their interest in signing Arsenal target this summer

Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, with Arsenal also continuing to monitor the Brazilian ahead of a possible summer transfer.

The midfielder has enjoyed an impressive spell in Italy and has established himself as one of Atalanta’s most important players over the last few seasons. His performances in Serie A and European competition have attracted attention from several leading clubs across the continent.

Arsenal are believed to be confident about their chances of securing a deal for the Brazilian as they continue to strengthen a squad already regarded as one of the strongest in Europe. However, United are now attempting to position itself as a serious contender for his signature.

Ederson’s energy, technical quality, and versatility in midfield have made him one of the most sought-after players in his position. With several top clubs expected to reshape their squads this summer, competition for his services is likely to intensify in the coming weeks.

Arsenal And United Battle For Midfield Reinforcement

Although Arsenal already possess a strong midfield unit, the club remain determined to continue improving under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners are understood to believe that adding another high-quality midfielder could strengthen their chances of sustaining success domestically and in Europe.

United, meanwhile, are also prioritising midfield reinforcements ahead of next season. The club are expected to make several changes to their squad during the summer transfer window as they look to close the gap on their rivals.

Interest from Atletico Madrid had previously been reported, but the Spanish side now appears to have shifted its focus towards alternative transfer targets. That development has seemingly left Arsenal and Manchester United as two of the leading contenders for Ederson.

Premier League Rivals Increase Interest

According to Sky Sports, United have now intensified their interest in signing the Atalanta midfielder ahead of the new campaign.

The report claims United views Ederson as one of the top midfielders currently playing in European football and is eager to bring him to Old Trafford once the season concludes. Arsenal, however, are also expected to pursue the transfer seriously, potentially setting up a major battle between the Premier League rivals.

With both clubs looking to strengthen their squads before next season, Ederson could become one of the most closely followed transfer stories of the summer window.

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