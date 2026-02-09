Man Utd joins Arsenal in the race for Premier League star

Arsenal remain interested in signing Sandro Tonali after failing to secure his arrival during the January transfer window, but they now face increased competition for his signature. The Italian midfielder has delivered consistently strong performances over the past few seasons and has continued to impress in the Premier League, reinforcing his reputation as one of the standout players in his position.

Arsenal maintain long term interest

Tonali joined Newcastle United and was supported by the club throughout a lengthy ban, a period during which he retained the backing of those around him. However, ambition plays a major role in a player’s career, and opportunities to compete at the highest level are difficult to ignore. A move to Arsenal would represent a significant step, and it is believed he would be keen to make the switch if the chance arose.

The Gunners have identified Tonali as one of their priority targets and have maintained close interest in his situation. Arsenal’s recruitment team have continued to monitor his form and development, viewing him as a player capable of strengthening their midfield options immediately. As the summer window approaches, Arsenal are expected to assess Newcastle’s willingness to retain him, with the likelihood of a formal approach increasing.

United enter the race

Arsenal’s pursuit has become more complicated due to emerging interest from a direct rival. According to The Telegraph, Manchester United have now joined the race to sign Tonali and are considering a move to add him to their squad during the summer. United are expected to return to the Champions League, which would provide additional financial flexibility and make them an appealing destination for elite players.

That prospect placed added pressure on Arsenal, who are aware of United’s spending power and pulling power in the market. However, Arsenal also believe their own project carries strong appeal, particularly if they are able to secure the league title. Success on the pitch could prove decisive in persuading Tonali that their long-term vision aligns best with his ambitions.

With multiple top clubs now circling, Tonali’s future is shaping up to be one of the more closely watched situations of the upcoming transfer window. Arsenal remain confident but understand that securing his signature will require both sporting success and strategic negotiation.

