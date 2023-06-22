Man Utd legend believes Arsenal will fight for the title next season

Dimitar Berbatov, the former Manchester United striker, has cautioned Manchester City that winning the Premier League title next season will be a challenging task.

Berbatov believes that several top clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea, will mount strong challenges and pose a threat to City’s dominance.

Berbatov told BetFred, “I believe it will be difficult for Manchester City next season because not only Manchester United, but the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool will be competing with them also.”

Arsenal are going to be the most tactically versatile team in world football next season alongside Manchester City if they get Timber on top of Havertz. The potential is mind-blowing. It's end-game year, after all, so we shouldn't be surprised. The title is scheduled for 23/24. — EBL (@EBL2017) June 21, 2023

He emphasized that Manchester United, under the guidance of Erik ten Hag, should have high expectations and aim to win the league title. Berbatov added, “Of course it’s going to be tough with what Manchester City have done this year, but Manchester United’s motivation should be to stop their domination.”

The former striker also acknowledged the potential of other teams to challenge Manchester City, expressing his confidence in Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool’s ability to improve next season. He specifically mentioned Chelsea’s anticipated improvement under the management of Mauricio Pochettino.

As last season’s runners-up, Arsenal came close to clinching the title but finished behind City. Manchester United finished third and lifted the League Cup, showcasing their progress under Ten Hag. Liverpool missed out on Champions League qualification, while Chelsea endured a disappointing campaign.

With the upcoming season expected to be fiercely competitive, Berbatov believes it will be intriguing to see which club presents Manchester City with the biggest challenge as they strive for a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

The Kroenke's have now won major honours in all their teams. They'll back Arsenal massively this summer. The pressure to win a title will be on. — Bhavs (@bhavss14) June 13, 2023

The Gunners can certainly be that name as they try to bring in fresh players to further strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad.

While the deal for Chelsea’s Kai Havertz has already been wrapped up, the negotiations for both West Ham’s Declan Rice and Southampton’s Romeo Lavia are progressing in the right direction.

The only thing to worry about is the Gunners’ involvement in the Champions League and will they be able to play a good balancing act between Europe’s most illustrious competition and their native league.

Yash Bisht