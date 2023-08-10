Man Utd legend blasts Arteta for goalkeeper decision

The drive for improvement spurred by healthy competition is a motivating factor behind Mikel Arteta’s decision to introduce David Raya to the Arsenal squad, intensifying the rivalry for the coveted number-one goalkeeping position alongside Aaron Ramsdale.

Nevertheless, this choice has not garnered unanimous agreement, particularly within the context of the goalkeeping domain.

Both Raya and Ramsdale are recognised as standout goalkeepers in the Premier League, generating heightened pressure on the Englishman to sustain his exceptional performance with Raya now in the picture.

However, a dissenting voice emerges from Manchester United icon Peter Schmeichel, who contends that the presence of two top-quality goalkeepers holds no practical advantage.

‘I absolutely do not get it,’ Schmeichel told BBC Radio 5 Live.

‘I cannot understand how a manager can come to the conclusion that it’s a great thing to have competition for the No 1 shirt.

‘A goalkeeper’s position is very reactive. You cannot create anything on your own, you have to wait for things to happen.

‘You’re now asking your goalkeeper to prove you’re better than the other one. That means you now have to go and do stuff, and you don’t want that. It’s the one position on the pitch where you just want steady.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We can understand when a former goalkeeper questions our decision, but we trust our manager and will support him over a United legend.

Having Raya and Ramsdale means we have a capable goalie for the Premier League and Champions League and it could help us find success in both competitions.

