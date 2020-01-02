Man Utd legend highlights the difference in Mesut Ozil under Mikel Arteta

Rio Ferdinand notices the change in Mesut Ozil following the win over Man Utd

Arsenal’s win against Manchester United was achieved by the team but individual brilliance from several key players contributed to the impressive win.

Players like David Luiz, Nicolas Pepe and Mesut Ozil were outstanding but the latter has come in for deserved praise as he has been heavily criticized before now.

One of Ozil’s biggest critic has been Rio Ferdinand but the Manchester United legend was forced to eat his words and he hailed the German’s performance in that game.

He also insisted that Ozil was the happiest he has been since Arsene Wenger was fired.

Ferdinand told BT Sport per the Mirror: “Look at that from Ozil, I think that is the first time I’ve seen him smile in 18 months, and that’s because he must be enjoying training.”

Ozil was instrumental towards Arsenal’s opener and he was a willing runner throughout the game.

He was beaming with smiles after the game and it was hard to see that he was the same player who threw his gloves on the ground in his last home game.

Hopefully, Ozil will maintain the form he showed last night, he can be the difference when he plays to his true ability. For too long we have seen the mediocre Ozil, maybe now we will see the world-class Ozil that we signed from Real Madrid.

Arteta will certainly hope that this is a start of something new and that the German will now grow from strength to strength under him.