Man Utd legend highlights the difference in Mesut Ozil under Mikel Arteta

Rio Ferdinand notices the change in Mesut Ozil following the win over Man Utd
Arsenal’s win against Manchester United was achieved by the team but individual brilliance from several key players contributed to the impressive win.
Players like David Luiz, Nicolas Pepe and Mesut Ozil were outstanding but the latter has come in for deserved praise as he has been heavily criticized before now.
One of Ozil’s biggest critic has been Rio Ferdinand but the Manchester United legend was forced to eat his words and he hailed the German’s performance in that game.
He also insisted that Ozil was the happiest he has been since Arsene Wenger was fired.
Ferdinand told BT Sport per the Mirror: “Look at that from Ozil, I think that is the first time I’ve seen him smile in 18 months, and that’s because he must be enjoying training.”
Ozil was instrumental towards Arsenal’s opener and he was a willing runner throughout the game.
He was beaming with smiles after the game and it was hard to see that he was the same player who threw his gloves on the ground in his last home game.
Hopefully, Ozil will maintain the form he showed last night, he can be the difference when he plays to his true ability. For too long we have seen the mediocre Ozil, maybe now we will see the world-class Ozil that we signed from Real Madrid.
Arteta will certainly hope that this is a start of something new and that the German will now grow from strength to strength under him.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Ozil, it might be a bit early to say, but it looks like he needed a manager like Arteta all along. It was said that Ozil can’t play this type of game, I said it myself, so it’s amazing to see the turnaround so quickly under Arteta and seeing him throwing words back into peoples direction. He looks like he could be every bit as important as Firmino is to Liv, something Cascarino said in a beat around the bush kind of way. If he (MA) can keep Mesut competitive, then maybe we won’t hear folk going on about De bruyne either. I can also see Ozil finding the goal a lot more next season, gotta love the change of pace in his game right now as it makes those fantastic moments of ability/brilliance stand out all the more so.
Well done Mesut, great attitude, good body language, like how a key player should, we appreciate it pal.
It was never gon be rosy with UE and Emery as he picked a fight with Ozil immediately he got the job.
You could see the difference, Arteta has embraced everyone, everyone’s comfortable all playing in their natural positions. Round pegs, round holes.
It’s easier, Torreira also looks happy and content now.
maybe for too long we’ve all misjudged these guys for the wrong reasons. As they were all playing to something they don’t understand under Emery.
I’m not blaming Emery or anything anymore as the man ain’t here.
People made all sorts of remarks about Torreira too, I can list up to ten names on here who wanted us to sell Torreira.
Called him bang average and the annoying one is the statement Gotanidea normally makes about his height.
All you need to look at is Kante and Veratti then you’d know height isn’t a factor in being a world class DM.
I hope he stays now, as Arteta knows the proper need for a DM, in the future, if we can have Torreira and Ndidi at the base of our midfield, that’ll be good.
I wonder if people still want us to sell Torreira now
Spot on, Eddie 👍