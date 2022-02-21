Man Utd legend is worried about Arsenal the most in the top four race

Peter Schmeichel has named Arsenal as the only other club that can stop Manchester United from making the top four.

The Gunners have been inconsistent in this campaign, but they have been a lot better in recent months.

Mikel Arteta’s side has become one of the most in-form teams in this second half of the campaign.

That should be enough to earn us an impressive end to the season, but the club failed to significantly strengthen the squad in the last transfer window.

This means we could be just a few injuries away from losing our current form.

Manchester United, West Ham and Tottenham are the other clubs battling for a spot in the top four with us.

These clubs have been consistently inconsistent. However, former United goalie, Schmeichel believes his former team will make the top four and only Arsenal can stop them from achieving that.

On BBC 5 Live Breakfast, Schmeichel said: ‘I think Arsenal have shown some great form.

‘But actually, on current form in the last five games, Man United is a little bit better than Arsenal. It’s hard to see but they are.

‘I think having the points on the board rather than games in hand [is more important].’

Just Arsenal Opinion

If we continue winning games even narrowly, our chances of making a return to the Champions League will keep improving.

Mikel Arteta’s team has adapted to playing without a top striker and it is impressive to see.

However, we are not Manchester City and the club needs to find a quality goal scorer to add to the squad at the end of this season.