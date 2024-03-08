Man Utd legend says Arsenal star is one of the hottest Gareth Southgate options

England is considered one of the favourites to win Euro 2024 due to the presence of some of the world’s best players in the squad. The Three Lions reached the final of Euro 2020 but lost to Italy, and they were semi-finalists at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Gareth Southgate manages arguably his most talented group since taking charge of the England national team, and there is hope that they can clinch the European title.

While other strong teams like France, Spain, and Germany also boast multi-talented squads, England’s individual stars make them serious contenders at the competition in Germany.

Notably, at least two key players from Arsenal contribute to the strength of the England team. Former Manchester United player Peter Schmeichel praised Bukayo Saka, recognising him as one of the hottest players currently in the football scene.

He told the Planet Premier League Podcast: “I can see Gareth Southgate having a look at all of those options. That sounds very scary. Harry Kane at the top, red hot, Phil Foden, you have Bukayo Saka who is very hot at the moment, then Jude Bellingham who can’t stop scoring, but I can’t see him gambling all of those players in the same game.”

Saka has been in solid form this term and he can drive England to success at Euro 2024.

However, he alone cannot turn the Three Lions into champions and his other national teammates must be in great shape too.

