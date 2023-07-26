Man Utd looking to hijack Arsenal’s move for attacking midfielder

Manchester United is reportedly considering a move for Mohammed Kudus from Ajax as an alternative to Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund. Arsenal has also been interested in Kudus following his impressive performances at the World Cup and with Ajax in the Netherlands.

Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, has been actively strengthening his squad, already adding one player from Ajax, Jurrien Timber. However, it seems Arteta is still open to further additions.

On the other hand, Manchester United is keen on bolstering their squad with Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. However, the Italian club’s high asking price might prompt the Red Devils to consider other options.

According to a report in The Daily Mail, Manchester United views Kudus as a viable alternative if they fail to reach an agreement with Atalanta for Hojlund. The Ghanaian midfielder might be enticed by a potential reunion with his former coach Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kudus has been one of the finest players in Europe over the last few seasons and the attacking midfielder could be a good solution to add to our squad.

However, we have so many attacking midfielders now and the club might have to sell before signing him to avoid having a bloated squad, which could be bad for us.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…