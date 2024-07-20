Man Utd looking to poach teenage goal machine from Arsenal

Arsenal has done all they can to keep Chido Obi Martin at the club, but there is a good chance the youngster, who scored ten goals in a game, will leave.

He is due for a new deal, and Arsenal has offered him one of the best terms ever extended to a teenager.

However, he has spoken to the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United, among other clubs.

He now has to decide whether to accept Arsenal’s offer or move to another top club, and he seems to be leaning towards an exit.

Obi Martin is not impressed that he did not get chances to play in the Arsenal first team despite his goal-scoring feats for the club’s youth teams.

This could be a reason he wants out, and a report in the Daily Mail claims Manchester United now leads the race for his signature.

Arsenal is not confident that he will stay, and it seems the youngster’s next club will be United.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Losing Obi Martin will be a huge slap in the face for us, but we have done our best to keep him at the club and can only do so much.

