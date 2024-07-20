Man Utd looking to poach teenage goal machine from Arsenal

Arsenal has done all they can to keep Chido Obi Martin at the club, but there is a good chance the youngster, who scored ten goals in a game, will leave.
He is due for a new deal, and Arsenal has offered him one of the best terms ever extended to a teenager.
However, he has spoken to the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United, among other clubs.
He now has to decide whether to accept Arsenal’s offer or move to another top club, and he seems to be leaning towards an exit.
Obi Martin is not impressed that he did not get chances to play in the Arsenal first team despite his goal-scoring feats for the club’s youth teams.
This could be a reason he wants out, and a report in the Daily Mail claims Manchester United now leads the race for his signature.
Arsenal is not confident that he will stay, and it seems the youngster’s next club will be United.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Losing Obi Martin will be a huge slap in the face for us, but we have done our best to keep him at the club and can only do so much.
ADMIN COMMENT
This is the time above all others that this teen really needs good guidance from someone he can trust who doesn’t only have a direct or indirect financial interest in his future. Unfortunately, it will be surprising if he doesn’t learn the hard way that hindsight is 20/20. Good luck.
As much as this hurts I just don’t want to be too emotional about it. Romano reported that Arsenal did all they could to keep the boy but it seems he’s decided to go elsewhere. Surely whatever decision he took, it was with his family and agent. Arsenal needs to do much more in terms of the footballing project to convince the youth to stay, because we’re losing a lot more, this is not an isolated incident. I know each case is different, Chido is 16, Walters and the others were a bit older (19) so they can’t be demanding the same thing ( gametime)
Anyways good luck to the Boy, but I hope he learns the hard way
We have done the same every season for nearly 20 years now..
We release the majority of these academyplayers.
Yep 💯 sad truth 😞, even in Wenger’s time there’s few that slipped. But it’s getting much more worse with Arteta.
And please name one player we let go that is now a major superstar that we shouldn’t ha e let go ? I can’t think of one
So either our academy is not as good as we think or its more like the home grown rule makes these kids more expensive. Just think of Eddie and his wages !
However let’s look at players like the Spanish 17 year old …is he doing well because he is playing in a worse league or because Barca as giving him a chance ?
No reason if Arsenal thunk he is good enough then let him play in the League Cup and take his chance.
I guess though as has been mentioned kids heads get turned by agents because of money
Hope he stays and gets a chance
“And please name one player we let go that is now a major superstar that we shouldn’t ha e let go ? I can’t think of one”
That’s the key question. The closest I can think of are gnabry and vela – and that was ages ago. Gnabry for a time looked like he was the next big thing but never became that superstar player, and vela ended up being a very good forward in Spain, but again, never a superstar. I think both had that potential, but for once reason or another, never quite got to that level.
Malen is a more recent example – Dutch international player who played in the ecl final last season (quite well, actually), but I don’t think we’ve missed out massively from letting him go when he was younger. There’s also Bennacer who now plays for Milan after we let go as a youngster – not sure exactly how good he is, but seems to have done well for them.
A few good/very good players, but can’t think of any outrageous blunders tbf.
It’s not about being a superstar, the fact is we spent a lot of resources developing these young stars. The least I expect is some profit, we can’t be letting them leave for free. Look at how City and Chelsea are making money out of their academy players
How many of them go elsewhere to hit it with a big club.
Omari-Hutchinson left to Chelsea only to end up at Ipswich to make money for our London rivals
Not many players are consistent enough at his age to break into the first team.
A bit of patience might have been in order
It’ll be fascinating to see what the kid ends up accomplishing (except with Spuds of course, lol). 29 goals in 17 under 18s league matches. Incredible.
Maybe Chelsea is doing somethings right, like choosing the best club to loan a player, because most of their loanees do excell and increase their values. Like in Omari-Hutchinson’s case they sent him on loan after buying him from us and made a profit, something would’ve been unlikely at Arsenal. Our loanees hardly make it at other clubs and I don’t think it’s about talent, maybe there’s something we’re not doing right.
But at the rate our top talent is leaving us is very alarming, Omari-Hutchinson, Ruel, Cozier-Dubery, possibly Chido-Obi and Patino etc.
Am not trying to throw stones but something is not right here.
We need to figure out what type of high tech game room these kids require and throw them in there until we let them know that their favorite rap artist is dropping by the training ground later on. Then have Edu ready with a contract and pen standing at the edge of the pitch before they shower up. Couldn’t hurt to try, lol.