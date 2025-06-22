Man Utd makes a decision in their battle with Arsenal for coveted striker

Arsenal and Manchester United have been competing for the signature of Viktor Gyokeres in recent weeks as both clubs look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season.

The Swedish striker has been in outstanding form at Sporting Club, and a summer move to a bigger club appears increasingly likely. With his performances catching the eye of top Premier League sides, Gyokeres has emerged as one of the most sought-after forwards in this transfer window.

Should he opt to join Manchester United, it would see him reunited with the manager who initially brought the best out of him following his move to his current club. However, a move to Arsenal would offer him the chance to play for a more settled side that has consistently challenged for the Premier League title in recent seasons.

Arsenal Reportedly Leading the Race

Both Premier League giants have held discussions with Gyokeres regarding a potential transfer. At this stage, Arsenal are believed to be in pole position, with the striker reportedly holding out for a move to the Emirates.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United have now received the message that Gyokeres prefers a move to north London and have subsequently stepped back from the race. The report indicates that United no longer view the transfer as realistic and is now shifting its focus towards other striker targets.

Opportunity for Arsenal to Act Decisively

If Gyokeres is indeed turning down rival interest in favour of a switch to Arsenal, the club must now demonstrate its intent by accelerating negotiations and completing the transfer. Signing a striker of his calibre would add further depth and quality to Mikel Arteta’s squad ahead of another demanding campaign.

With United now reportedly out of the picture, Arsenal have a clear path to finalise the move. The club’s recruitment team will need to ensure that their interest is matched with swift and effective action if they are to secure one of Europe’s in-form attacking talents.

