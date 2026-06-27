Man Utd makes an attempt to beat Arsenal to sign La Liga star

Manchester United have joined the growing list of clubs interested in signing Julian Alvarez as competition for the Atletico Madrid forward continues to intensify during the summer transfer window.

Alvarez is regarded as one of the leading attackers in world football, and his reported desire to leave Atletico Madrid has attracted attention from several major European clubs, including Barcelona and Real Madrid. However, both Spanish clubs have reportedly seen their offers rejected in recent weeks, which has encouraged Arsenal in their pursuit of the Argentine striker.

Manchester United Enter The Race

According to Football London, Manchester United have now entered the race to sign Alvarez as they look to strengthen their squad following qualification for the Champions League.

The Red Devils are believed to view the forward as an ideal addition to their attacking options because of his versatility, movement and proven ability at the highest level.

Arsenal, meanwhile, remains interested in securing his signature and continues to monitor developments surrounding his future in Madrid.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly reluctant to sell Alvarez to a direct domestic rival, which could potentially increase the chances of a move away from Spain should the player decide he wants a fresh challenge.

Premier League Return Remains Uncertain

Despite interest from both Arsenal and Manchester United, Alvarez has shown little indication that he is eager to return to the Premier League at this stage of his career.

His previous spell in England came with Manchester City, meaning a move to Manchester United could prove complicated given the rivalry between the two clubs.

Arsenal may therefore feel they are in a stronger position if Alvarez eventually decides to move back to England, although neither club currently appears close to completing a deal.

Any future decision is likely to depend on several factors, including sporting ambition, playing opportunities and the financial package offered before the striker chooses his next destination.

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