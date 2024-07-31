Man Utd now competing with Arsenal to lure Spanish ace to England

Dani Olmo is one of at least three players from Spain’s Euro 2024 squad that Arsenal wants to sign.

The attacker was in brilliant form for La Roja, helping them win the competition in impressive fashion.

Despite being somewhat underrated on the continent, Olmo consistently delivers fine performances for RB Leipzig.

His standout performance at Euro 2024 has caught the attention of several top clubs, and he could be on the move this transfer window.

Olmo is open to leaving Leipzig, especially for a bigger club, and Barcelona currently seems to lead the race for his signature.

Arsenal has been working to lure him to the Premier League for weeks, but they might miss out on signing him.

A report from Mundo Deportivo claims that Manchester United is also showing interest in Olmo.

The Red Devils have been active in this transfer window and are not finished yet, so Arsenal could lose out on Olmo to them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Everyone saw how good Olmo was during Euro 2024, so it is not a surprise that Manchester United wants to sign him too.

We need to work fast and try to seal the deal if there is any suggestion that he would love to play in the Premier League or if Barcelona struggles in their bid to sign him.

